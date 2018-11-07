Your Lifetime Value Score

The Indicator from Planet Money Your Lifetime Value Score

How long do you spend on hold? What kind of discounts do you get? These things could be determined by something called a Customer Lifetime Value score. This score is being used by companies across the economy and the results of those scores can be powerful.

