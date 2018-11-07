Accessibility links
Your Lifetime Value Score : Planet Money You may not know it, but companies are silently scoring you... and using that score to figure out how to treat you.
Your Lifetime Value Score

How long do you spend on hold? What kind of discounts do you get? These things could be determined by something called a Customer Lifetime Value score. This score is being used by companies across the economy and the results of those scores can be powerful.

