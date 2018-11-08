All Aboard The Bankmobile!

Accessibility links
Darius Rafieyan

The mobile banking unit at the Bank of Bird-In-Hand, based in Bird-In-Hand, Pennsylvania.
The Bank of Bird-In-Hand — based in Bird-In-Hand, Pennsylvania — had a problem: a lot of its customers were Amish and couldn't make it to the bank in their horse-drawn buggies. So they decided to bring the bank to them.

Today on the show, we take a ride on the bankmobile, and see how the bank-on-wheels model is changing the way people access financial services far beyond Amish country.

