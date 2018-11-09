Episode 875: Why Did The Cow Cross The Border?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jason Beaubien/NPR Jason Beaubien/NPR

Episode 875: Why Did The Cow Cross The Border? Listen · 21:12 21:12

Lately, we've been nerding out about cattle. Specifically, about this one particular set of facts. Every year, the United States exports 500 million tons of beef to Mexico. But every year, the United States imports 500 million tons of beef from Mexico.

We heard this, and thought: How is that possible? Why are we trotting all these cows back and forth across the border? We sent a reporter to the border to find out. The answers to those questions explain a lot about how trade works.

Music: "Nighttime Cruisin'"

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.