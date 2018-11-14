Accessibility links
Oil Up, Oil Down : Planet Money The decline in the oil price since the end of October has been stunning in its depth and speed, and follows more than a year of climbing. What changed?
NPR logo Oil Up, Oil Down
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

Oil Up, Oil Down

The price of oil had climbed aggressively from the summer of 2017 through the end of last month — but then it started falling. And falling. And falling. The price of Brent crude fell from $86 to about $66 yesterday, an astonishing decline of 23 percent.

What changed? We look at four potential reasons: U.S. output, exemptions to the sanctions on Iran, decelerating global economic growth, and the strengthening U.S. dollar.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained