Accessibility links
Episode 699: Kansas City Vs. Kansas City : Planet Money New York, Washington and dozens of other cities threw billions in tax incentives at Amazon's HQ2. It reminded us of an episode we did back in 2016.
NPR logo Episode 699: Kansas City Vs. Kansas City
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

Planet Money

Episode 699: Kansas City Vs. Kansas City

Enlarge this image

In Kansas City, which straddles two states, Kansas and Missouri, there's a war raging — a war over jobs. Fotosearch/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Fotosearch/Getty Images

In Kansas City, which straddles two states, Kansas and Missouri, there's a war raging — a war over jobs.

Fotosearch/Getty Images

When Amazon announced the locations for its second headquarters, it ended months of cities and states courting the tech giant with eye-popping tax incentives. A bunch of you wrote us and asked: Why are all these places offering this rich company huge tax breaks? Isn't Amazon rich enough? Does it make a difference?

Back in 2016, we did an episode about this exact question. We found some answers along a narrow stretch of road that divides Kansas from Missouri. Here it is, with a little update.

Music: "Feel Alright"

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained