Recession Indicators, Pt 2

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money Recession Indicators, Pt 2 Recession Indicators, Pt 2 Listen · 8:05 8:05

Economists looking for an indication of what the future holds keep a close eye on the jobs market. Heidi Shierholz is the director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute. She says there are three things in particular that she monitors: the quits rate, temporary employment, and average weekly hours.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.