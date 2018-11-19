Accessibility links
Recession Indicators, Pt 2 : Planet Money Wondering whether we're poised to tip into a recession? The jobs market may point the way.
NPR logo Recession Indicators, Pt 2
Recession Indicators, Pt 2

Economists looking for an indication of what the future holds keep a close eye on the jobs market. Heidi Shierholz is the director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute. She says there are three things in particular that she monitors: the quits rate, temporary employment, and average weekly hours.

