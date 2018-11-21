Accessibility links
Episode 877: The Laws Of The Office : Planet Money Parkinson's Law says work expands to fill the time allotted. Goodhart's Law says you get what you measure. Has anyone ever tested these laws of the modern workplace?
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo Episode 877: The Laws Of The Office

Planet Money

Episode 877: The Laws Of The Office

"I believe you have my stapler."
Enlarge this image
RyanJLane/Getty Images
"I believe you have my stapler."
RyanJLane/Getty Images

If something is going wrong in your workplace, there's probably a law that explains why. Like Goodhart's Law, which says if a company decides to measure something, workers will find a way to respond with good numbers. Or, the Peter Principle, which says that every employee tends to rise to their level of incompetence.

Today on the show, we picked a few of the more famous laws and tested them out in our office. And that's where the giant trophy comes in.

Music: "Baiser Fatale," "Circuit Benders," and "A Most Curious Sensation."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained