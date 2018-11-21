Accessibility links
The Price Of Your Turkey Dinner : Planet Money We talk turkey with the American Farm Bureau about changes in the price of Thanksgiving Dinner.
The Indicator

Every year since 1986, the American Farm Bureau Federation has released an informal report on changes in the cost of Thanksgiving Dinner. We talk with the Farm Bureau's Chief Economist, John Newton, about the survey to see what's changed over the last year.

