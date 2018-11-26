Bonds, Rating Agencies And Chocolate

Is the bond market underrated or overrated as an economic indicator? How do you feel about the yield curve? What about chocolate and pet luxuries? We pitch a list of tricky questions at Marilyn Cohen, the bond queen of California's Envision Capital Management. Also dog lover and ace cake baker.

