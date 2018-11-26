Bonds, Rating Agencies And Chocolate
The Indicator from Planet Money
Bonds, Rating Agencies And Chocolate
Bonds, Rating Agencies And Chocolate
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
Bonds, Rating Agencies And Chocolate
Bonds, Rating Agencies And Chocolate
Is the bond market underrated or overrated as an economic indicator? How do you feel about the yield curve? What about chocolate and pet luxuries? We pitch a list of tricky questions at Marilyn Cohen, the bond queen of California's Envision Capital Management. Also dog lover and ace cake baker.
Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.
Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.