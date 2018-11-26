Accessibility links
Bonds, Rating Agencies And Chocolate : Planet Money Marilyn Cohen talks bonds, rating agencies and the yield curve, in overrated, underrated.
Bonds, Rating Agencies And Chocolate

The Indicator

Bonds, Rating Agencies And Chocolate

Paddy Hirsch

Is the bond market underrated or overrated as an economic indicator? How do you feel about the yield curve? What about chocolate and pet luxuries? We pitch a list of tricky questions at Marilyn Cohen, the bond queen of California's Envision Capital Management. Also dog lover and ace cake baker.

