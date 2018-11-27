College Side Hustle

The Indicator from Planet Money College Side Hustle

The number of students going to college and university has been falling for the better part of a decade. Since 2011, enrollment of both undergrads and graduate students at degree-granting institutions has declined by 1.7 million students — a drop of 9 percent, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

Fewer students means less money for colleges, so many are getting creative and finding new and innovative — and sometimes tacky — ways to make money. They're doing everything from licensing their logos to offering certificates to selling condiments to renting out empty dorms.

