College Side Hustle

Sally Herships

CAMBRIDGE, MA - AUGUST 30: Pedestrians walk into the Harvard Yard at Harvard University on August 30, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The U.S. Justice Department sided with Asian-Americans suing Harvard over admissions policy. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Enlarge this image
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
The number of students going to college and university has been falling for the better part of a decade. Since 2011, enrollment of both undergrads and graduate students at degree-granting institutions has declined by 1.7 million students — a drop of 9 percent, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

Fewer students means less money for colleges, so many are getting creative and finding new and innovative — and sometimes tacky — ways to make money. They're doing everything from licensing their logos to offering certificates to selling condiments to renting out empty dorms.

