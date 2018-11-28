Episode 468: Kid Rock Vs. The Scalpers

Note: This episode originally ran in 2013.

Scalpers. They are the bane of performers everywhere, taking reasonably-priced tickets and selling them at a profit.

But the market for scalped tickets only exists because artists set the original ticket prices too low. At the same time, few artists want to charge their fans exorbitant prices for a show. It's bad for the brand.

Kid Rock developed an ingenious plan to defeat the scalpers. And, believe it or not, he sounds a lot like an economist.

