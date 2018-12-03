Accessibility links
Trade War And Peace : Planet Money China and the U.S. have been locked in a trade war for most of 2018, but peace may be on the horizon.... at least a partial peace.
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo Trade War And Peace

The Indicator

Trade War And Peace

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday to a 90-day halt on new tariffs, hailed as a cease-fire in the countries' trade war.
Enlarge this image
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday to a 90-day halt on new tariffs, hailed as a cease-fire in the countries' trade war.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

The U.S. and China have been escalating tariffs against each other for most of this year. Hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods have been taxed and companies all over the world have been scrambling to adapt. The impact on the two largest economies in the world has been undeniable. But a dinner over the weekend between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping seemed to move toward a partial resolution. At least for now.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained