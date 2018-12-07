Episode 880: Is Amazon Good For New York?

Enlarge this image Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

After Amazon announced it would open a new office in New York's Long Island City neighborhood, a fight erupted in Planet Money's office. A similar fight is playing out all across the city. Some people think: "Great! This will bring lots of new jobs and investment to New York." Others worry Amazon's presence will raise rents and displace people. Plus, New York gave the company a huge subsidy in the form of tax incentives.

Planet Money #880: Is Amazon Good For New York? #880: Is Amazon Good For New York? Listen · 21:37 21:37

The site of the new, er, not-headquarters, is a quick ride from our office. Today on the show: We go to Long Island City and ask people what they think about Amazon coming to town.

Music: "We Got it All Right Here" and "Carry the Flag."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.