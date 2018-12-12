Episode 539: What's A Penny Worth?

Enlarge this image toggle caption NPR NPR

This show originally ran in 2014.

A penny is a strange thing. It is money, but it's just about worthless. It's near impossible to buy something with just one penny. (Trust us. We tried.) And yet, the penny doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

Planet Money #539: What's A Penny Worth? #539: What's A Penny Worth? Listen · 22:45 22:45

Today on the show: Three stories about the one-cent piece. First, we comb Manhattan to find something (anything!) we can purchase for one cent. Next, we talk to a guy who's betting on the government to kill the penny. And finally, we hear how one-cent transactions might just transform the internet.

Music: "Chelsea Boys" and "We Got It All Right Here."

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.