Episode 882: Synthetic Reefer Madness

The business of getting people high used to require fields of poppies or marijuana, and the farmers to farm them. Over the last two decades, a new generation of potent synthetic drugs has revolutionized the illicit drug trade. These drugs are cheap, easy to make in factories, and difficult to regulate. Now, it's possible to become a kingpin with little more than an internet connection and an email address for a chemical plant in China.

Planet Money #882: Synthetic Reefer Madness

Today on the show: We look at one synthetic drug — Spice — and tell the story of how it helped unleash a revolution.

