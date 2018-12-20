Friends Of The Indicator, Pt 1

As the year makes the turn into the final furlong, here at The Indicator, we're already looking forward to next year. What should we be looking at? What are the harbingers that will tell us how the economy is doing? Soumaya Keynes of the Economist, Jared Bernstein of The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and Martha Gimbel of the Indeed Hiring Lab give us their takes. And tell us about their favorite Christmas drinks. Peppermint almond milk eggnog, anyone?

