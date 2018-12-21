Accessibility links
Friends Of The Indicator, Pt 2 : Planet Money Our pals Josh Barro of New York Magazine and Jennifer Doleac from Texas A&M tell us what they're keeping an eye on in 2019.
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo Friends Of The Indicator, Pt 2

The Indicator

Friends Of The Indicator, Pt 2

What's your key indicator for 2019? Today we ask a couple of our friends what they'll be watching most closely next year. New York Magazine's Josh Barro says he'll be keeping an eye on oil. Jennifer Doleac from Texas A&M says she'll be monitoring diversity in the economics profession. Very different indicators, but both important for the world in which we live.

Music: "Terrific Time of the Season"

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained