Friends Of The Indicator, Pt 2
The Indicator from Planet Money
Friends Of The Indicator, Pt 2
Friends Of The Indicator, Pt 2
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
Friends Of The Indicator, Pt 2
Friends Of The Indicator, Pt 2
What's your key indicator for 2019? Today we ask a couple of our friends what they'll be watching most closely next year. New York Magazine's Josh Barro says he'll be keeping an eye on oil. Jennifer Doleac from Texas A&M says she'll be monitoring diversity in the economics profession. Very different indicators, but both important for the world in which we live.
Music: "Terrific Time of the Season"
Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.