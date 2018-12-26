Accessibility links
Episode 609: The Curse Of The Black Lotus : Planet Money How the card game Magic: The Gathering deflated a speculative bubble.
Episode 609: The Curse Of The Black Lotus

Stand in awe before the Black Lotus.

Stand in awe before the Black Lotus.

In a classic bubble — as we've seen in housing, tech stocks, or Beanie Babies — the fun ends in a crash. Things go belly up, and people can lose a lot of money.

The creators of the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering faced such a bubble. The cooler they made their cards, the more the resale value increased — and threatened to send Magic cards the way of the Beanie Baby.

Today on the show: How the folks who made Magic cards came up with a plan. A plan to once and for all conquer the science of bubbles, and make a collectible toy that could live forever.

