Episode 609: The Curse Of The Black Lotus

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jim Bruso Jim Bruso

In a classic bubble — as we've seen in housing, tech stocks, or Beanie Babies — the fun ends in a crash. Things go belly up, and people can lose a lot of money.

Planet Money #609: The Curse Of The Black Lotus #609: The Curse Of The Black Lotus Listen · 20:10 20:10

The creators of the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering faced such a bubble. The cooler they made their cards, the more the resale value increased — and threatened to send Magic cards the way of the Beanie Baby.

Today on the show: How the folks who made Magic cards came up with a plan. A plan to once and for all conquer the science of bubbles, and make a collectible toy that could live forever.

Music: "Air Tour," "Jet Set Go" and "Devil By My Side."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.