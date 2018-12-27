Accessibility links
Indicators Of The Year: Opioids : Planet Money The opioid problem has reached into all parts of American life, including the workplace. But the workplace could be key in addressing the problem.
Life expectancy in the U.S. is down for the second year in a row. One main reason: opioid abuse. But increasingly, companies are stepping up to address the problem, offering treatment plans to workers and supporting employees through treatment.

