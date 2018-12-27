Indicators Of The Year: Opioids

The Indicator from Planet Money Indicators Of The Year: Opioids

Life expectancy in the U.S. is down for the second year in a row. One main reason: opioid abuse. But increasingly, companies are stepping up to address the problem, offering treatment plans to workers and supporting employees through treatment.

