Economists On Screen, Episode 1: Crazy Rich Asians

All this week, we'll be looking at the ways in which economists are portrayed in television series and in the movies, in a series we're calling Economists on Screen.

Today, we are looking at Crazy Rich Asians, the big hit movie released earlier this year, in which a Chinese-American economist from New York named Rachel Chu visits Singapore with her boyfriend Nick Young.

In the movie, Rachel went to graduate school at Northwestern and now teaches game theory at New York University. Her boyfriend, Nick, is a history professor. Well, guess what — we found an economist who went to graduate school at Northwestern, taught game theory at NYU, and married a history professor! We talk with him about the game theory in the plot of the movie.

