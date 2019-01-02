Accessibility links
Episode 885: Do It For Your Country : Planet Money People are the engine that fuels an economy. But what happens when you start running out of people?
Episode 885: Do It For Your Country

A Danish travel agency had a creative way of encouraging Danes to have more children.
People aren't just good for the economy. They are the economy. So when a place needs people, it'll do almost anything to attract them.

Today on the show, we hear from a few places doing whatever they can to get more people. There's an Italian ghost town, a $100 million scheme to save a seat in Congress, and an aging state searching for young workers.

