Episode 885: Do It For Your Country

Enlarge this image Spies Rejser /Screenshot by NPR Spies Rejser /Screenshot by NPR

People aren't just good for the economy. They are the economy. So when a place needs people, it'll do almost anything to attract them.

Planet Money #885: Do It For Your Country #885: Do It For Your Country Listen · 18:42 18:42

Today on the show, we hear from a few places doing whatever they can to get more people. There's an Italian ghost town, a $100 million scheme to save a seat in Congress, and an aging state searching for young workers.

Music: "I Can Feel The Fire," "Jet Set Go," "Just Ice" and "Baby You're A Superstar."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.