Episode 886: The Price Of A Hack
Getty Images
Marriott. Target. The Democratic National Committee. There are so many hacks so often, they may feel unstoppable. And companies are trying everything. We watch as one company grapples with being hacked, and find out that a dusty old financial tool, hundreds of years old, could solve this very modern problem.
Music: "Bring the Roof Down" and "Croisette Balade," and "Baiser Fatal."
Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram
Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.