Episode 886: The Price Of A Hack : Planet Money Hackers are an expensive headache for companies. But there might be a simple economic fix.
Episode 886: The Price Of A Hack

Marriott. Target. The Democratic National Committee. There are so many hacks so often, they may feel unstoppable. And companies are trying everything. We watch as one company grapples with being hacked, and find out that a dusty old financial tool, hundreds of years old, could solve this very modern problem.

Music: "Bring the Roof Down" and "Croisette Balade," and "Baiser Fatal."

