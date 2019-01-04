Episode 886: The Price Of A Hack

Enlarge this image toggle caption Getty Images Getty Images

Planet Money #886: The Price of a Hack #886: The Price of a Hack Listen · 16:58 16:58

Marriott. Target. The Democratic National Committee. There are so many hacks so often, they may feel unstoppable. And companies are trying everything. We watch as one company grapples with being hacked, and find out that a dusty old financial tool, hundreds of years old, could solve this very modern problem.

Music: "Bring the Roof Down" and "Croisette Balade," and "Baiser Fatal."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.