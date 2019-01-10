Accessibility links
U.S.-China Trade: Where Are We Now? : Planet Money Today on The Indicator: an update on the trade spat between China and the U.S.
U.S.-China Trade: Where Are We Now?

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a joint statement in Beijing last November. Donald Trump, among the least popular US presidents in decades and the newly empowered Chinese leader met for talks on trade and North Korea.
JIM WATSON/Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Trade negotiators for China and the U.S. just finished three days of talks. Both sides are under pressure to make a deal, with the U.S. particularly focused on getting a commitment from China to respect the intellectual property of U.S. companies that do business in China.

Today Cardiff talks to Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and asks what kind of a toll the standoff has taken on the economies of the U.S. and China. What kind of progress did the negotiators make this week? And what can we expect for the rest of the year?

