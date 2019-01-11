Accessibility links
Episode 887: You Asked For It, Yet Again : Planet Money On today's show we answer questions about silver dollars, Venmo, and Brexit. Why? Because you asked!
The Economy Explained
Episode 887: You Asked For It, Yet Again

You asked, "how does Venmo make money?" We answer that and much more today on the show. Rachel Cohn/NPR hide caption

You asked, "how does Venmo make money?" We answer that and much more today on the show.

What do silver dollars, Venmo, and Brexit have in common? They're all on the minds of our listeners.

Today on the show, we take listener questions, and hunt for answers. We try to figure out how Venmo makes money, how the tax system really works, why truckers are buying helicopters in England, and more.

Music: "Nerd Disco," "Soul Sitar," "Cadillac Attack,"Day At The Races," and "Future Satisfaction."

