Episode 887: You Asked For It, Yet Again

What do silver dollars, Venmo, and Brexit have in common? They're all on the minds of our listeners.

Planet Money #887: You Asked For It, Yet Again

Today on the show, we take listener questions, and hunt for answers. We try to figure out how Venmo makes money, how the tax system really works, why truckers are buying helicopters in England, and more.

Music: "Nerd Disco," "Soul Sitar," "Cadillac Attack,"Day At The Races," and "Future Satisfaction."

