Accessibility links
10,000 Economists Walk Into A Bar : Planet Money Which economic indicators do we pay too much attention to? Not enough? It's Overrated/Underrated: Economic Indicator edition
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo 10,000 Economists Walk Into A Bar

The Indicator

10,000 Economists Walk Into A Bar

Today on The Indicator, we play Overrated/Underrated with a room full of economists at the annual meeting of the American Economic Association. We ask them which economic indicators get too much attention and which indicators we should pay more attention to.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained