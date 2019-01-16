Accessibility links
The Extremely Cautious Case For Extremely Mild Optimism : Planet Money Interest rates are higher, global growth is slowing, and the government is at an impasse. But there are also reasons for near-term optimism about the U.S. economy.
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo The Extremely Cautious Case For Extremely Mild Optimism

The Indicator

The Extremely Cautious Case For Extremely Mild Optimism

There are plenty of reasons why the U.S. economy could slip into recession within the next couple of years. There's the trade war with China, slowing economic growth, rising interest rates, dysfunction in the government, and the prospect of fading stimulus.

But what about the other side? What about the case for optimism? Economist Jared Bernstein, an old friend of the show, got in touch because he thinks we shouldn't neglect the positive economic signals that he's seeing right now.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained