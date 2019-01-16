The Extremely Cautious Case For Extremely Mild Optimism

The Indicator from Planet Money The Extremely Cautious Case For Extremely Mild Optimism

There are plenty of reasons why the U.S. economy could slip into recession within the next couple of years. There's the trade war with China, slowing economic growth, rising interest rates, dysfunction in the government, and the prospect of fading stimulus.

But what about the other side? What about the case for optimism? Economist Jared Bernstein, an old friend of the show, got in touch because he thinks we shouldn't neglect the positive economic signals that he's seeing right now.

