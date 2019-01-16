Accessibility links
Episode 888: The First Shutdown : Planet Money In 1879, Congress and the President were locked in a battle over the rights of African-Americans. It led to the first government shutdown.
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo Episode 888: The First Shutdown

Government

Episode 888: The First Shutdown

Enlarge this image

An undated portrait by Mathew Brady of Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th President of the United States. Mathew Brady/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Mathew Brady/AP

An undated portrait by Mathew Brady of Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th President of the United States.

Mathew Brady/AP

The government is shut down again. Here at Planet Money, we wondered: just how long has this been going on? The answer is: It started a long time ago, but then it didn't happen again for nearly a hundred years.

Today on the show, we go back in time to 1879. There was a fight between President Rutherford B. Hayes and Congress about African-Americans voting. It ended in the first ever government shutdown.

Music: "Hakoniwa," "Salmon Smash" and "Broke Me."

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained