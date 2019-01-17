R.I.P. Jack Bogle, Democratizer Of Investing

Enlarge this image Mark Lennihan/AP Mark Lennihan/AP

The Indicator from Planet Money R.I.P. Jack Bogle, Democratizer Of Investing R.I.P. Jack Bogle, Democratizer Of Investing Listen · 9:53 9:53

John Clifton Bogle — "Jack" Bogle, the founder of the Vanguard Group — passed away yesterday, at the age of 89. He was a giant in the financial industry but in a way, his legacy is not about what he did for the financial sector, but rather about the ways that he tried to prevent the financial sector from ripping people off.

On today's Indicator, Cardiff talks with Katherine Bell, the editor-in-chief of Barron's, which covered Jack Bogle's ideas and career extensively over the years, and in fact published Bogle's last major interview.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.