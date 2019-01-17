Accessibility links
R.I.P. Jack Bogle, Democratizer Of Investing : Planet Money John Clifton "Jack" Bogle, founder of the Vanguard Group, passed away yesterday at the age of 89.
John Bogle, founder of The Vanguard Group, died on Wednesday at the age of 89.
Mark Lennihan/AP
John Clifton Bogle — "Jack" Bogle, the founder of the Vanguard Group — passed away yesterday, at the age of 89. He was a giant in the financial industry but in a way, his legacy is not about what he did for the financial sector, but rather about the ways that he tried to prevent the financial sector from ripping people off.

On today's Indicator, Cardiff talks with Katherine Bell, the editor-in-chief of Barron's, which covered Jack Bogle's ideas and career extensively over the years, and in fact published Bogle's last major interview.

