Episode 889: The Pay-What-You-Want Experiment
Planet Money
Niala Boodhoo/NPR
Planet Money
In 2010, Panera launched a series of non-profit cafes. These cafes were pretty much just like any other Panera, except that customers could choose what to pay for their food. The menu only listed "suggested prices." The hope was that generous people would help subsidize the meals of the needy, and the cafes would break even.
On today's show, an experiment in charity that goes right to the heart of human nature. It's a battle between our ethical concerns, and the way we actually spend our money.
Music: "Outside the Cage" and "Airport Blues."
