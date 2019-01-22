Accessibility links
Shooting Bambi To Save Mother Nature : Planet Money The number of hunters in the U.S. is falling, which is bad news for wildlife conservation.
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo Shooting Bambi To Save Mother Nature

The Indicator

Shooting Bambi To Save Mother Nature

There are stories behind every deer head and set of antlers at Tom Wrasse's hunting shack. It's rare, he says, to see big bucks in this area anymore though.
Enlarge this image
Nathan Rott/NPR
There are stories behind every deer head and set of antlers at Tom Wrasse's hunting shack. It's rare, he says, to see big bucks in this area anymore though.
Nathan Rott/NPR

A lot of the funding for conservation in the U.S. has traditionally come from hunting. With the number of hunters is falling in the U.S., finding money to fund wildlife conservation is getting harder.

For more details, check out Nathan Rott's story here.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained