When Tariffs Hit Home
Darius Rafieyan
The trade spat with China has meant China taxing products coming from the U.S., and the U.S. doing the same to goods coming from China. As a result, American goods cost more in China, which can hurt the people who make those goods in America. Today on The Indicator, we hear from a peanut farmer in Georgia, whose business has been hammered by a one-two punch of Chinese tariffs and a hurricane that ravaged his crops.
Music: "Driving America", "Hanging Tree"
Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.