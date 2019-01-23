Episode 688: Brilliant Vs. Boring

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mark Lennihan/AP Mark Lennihan/AP

Note: This episode originally ran in 2016.

In 2006, Warren Buffett bet a million dollars that over ten years, his investment in the most brainless, boring fund would do better than the investment of some of the smartest hedge fund managers in the world.

Planet Money #688: Brilliant Vs. Boring #688: Brilliant Vs. Boring Listen · 22:38 22:38

Today on the show, we look at how that bet turned out. Also, we reflect on the life of the creator of that very boring, but influential fund: John Bogle. Bogle died last week, but his creation lives on in the trillions of dollars invested in index funds.

Music: "Kameleon," "Alright, Alright," and "One Touch."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.