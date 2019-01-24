HAIL To College Access

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of Caleb Adams Courtesy of Caleb Adams

The Indicator from Planet Money HAIL To College Access HAIL To College Access Listen · 9:55 9:55

Research shows students who attend elite universities are more likely to graduate, and they earn higher incomes once they're in the labor market. But low-income students are underrepresented at those universities.

So Sue Dynarski, an economist at the University of Michigan, and her collaborators conducted an experiment to encourage high school seniors from low-income families in Michigan to apply to the school. Today on the Indicator, how that played out.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.