HAIL To College Access : Planet Money An economics experiment that streamlines the application and financial aid process for low-income students.
HAIL To College Access

Caleb Adams received the HAIL Scholarship, and is now a sophomore at the University of Michigan. Courtesy of Caleb Adams hide caption

Caleb Adams received the HAIL Scholarship, and is now a sophomore at the University of Michigan.

Research shows students who attend elite universities are more likely to graduate, and they earn higher incomes once they're in the labor market. But low-income students are underrepresented at those universities.

So Sue Dynarski, an economist at the University of Michigan, and her collaborators conducted an experiment to encourage high school seniors from low-income families in Michigan to apply to the school. Today on the Indicator, how that played out.

