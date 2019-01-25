Episode 890: The Division Problem

Today on the show, we take a look at a problem that has dogged humans for centuries: How do you divide goods fairly?

We hunt for solutions to everyday division problems --- from sharing a piece of cake to splitting rent. And, we head to a harbor in Santa Barbara to watch as the rich and famous jockey with fishermen and sailors for limited spots to park their boats. The wait for a spot used to be as long as 200 years.

