Episode 890: The Division Problem : Planet Money We go to a harbor in Santa Barbara where the wait for a spot to park your boat used to be as long as 200 years. Today on the show, we're on a mission to figure out how to divide resources fairly.
The Economy Explained
Sally Herships

Boats sit at the dock at Santa Barbara Harbor.
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Today on the show, we take a look at a problem that has dogged humans for centuries: How do you divide goods fairly?

We hunt for solutions to everyday division problems --- from sharing a piece of cake to splitting rent. And, we head to a harbor in Santa Barbara to watch as the rich and famous jockey with fishermen and sailors for limited spots to park their boats. The wait for a spot used to be as long as 200 years.

Music:"Sunburn,""Waiting For You" and "Come The Reckoning."

The Economy Explained