The End Of The Shutdown?

Enlarge this image Courtesy of Jon Carnill Courtesy of Jon Carnill

The Indicator from Planet Money The End Of The Shutdown? The End Of The Shutdown? Listen · 7:33 7:33

Today, President Trump announced the end of the federal government shutdown. For a few weeks, anyway. The government will reopen until February 15, as negotiations on border security continue. Today on the Indicator, we talk to one forest service worker - who was furloughed - about how he fared through the shutdown, and how he feels now that it's over.

OR IS IT!?!???? (Dun Dun duuunnhnhnnnnh!!!)

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.