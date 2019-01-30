Accessibility links
date 2019-01-30

How To Price A Government Shutdown : Planet Money The Congressional Budget Office estimated the economic impact of the longest shutdown in history.
The Economy Explained
The Congressional Budget Office is a non-partisan part of the government that provides analysis about the economy and the federal budget to Congress. One of its new reports centers on the most recent government shutdown, where 800,000 federal workers missed paychecks, and 300,000 of those workers were furloughed.

Today on The Indicator, the shutdown's direct and indirect impacts on the economy.

