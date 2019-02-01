Episode 891: Who Won The Bet Over Bitcoin?

In 2014, we brought two people together to make a bet over the future of bitcoin.

Planet Money #891: Who Won The Bet Over Bitcoin? #891: Who Won The Bet Over Bitcoin? Listen · 19:16 19:16

Ben Horowitz, a venture capitalist whose firm had already invested millions of dollars in cryptocurrency companies, thought bitcoin would change the way people bought stuff online. Felix Salmon, a financial journalist, took the other side. He thought bitcoin's rising price would make people unlikely to use it to buy stuff.

Recently, we asked a polling company to conduct a nationally representative survey of the public's use of bitcoin, and we're ready to announce those results. Today on the show, we declare a winner.

