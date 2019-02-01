Episode 891: Who Won The Bet Over Bitcoin?
Planet Money
#891: Who Won The Bet Over Bitcoin?
#891: Who Won The Bet Over Bitcoin?
In 2014, we brought two people together to make a bet over the future of bitcoin.
Planet Money
#891: Who Won The Bet Over Bitcoin?
#891: Who Won The Bet Over Bitcoin?
Ben Horowitz, a venture capitalist whose firm had already invested millions of dollars in cryptocurrency companies, thought bitcoin would change the way people bought stuff online. Felix Salmon, a financial journalist, took the other side. He thought bitcoin's rising price would make people unlikely to use it to buy stuff.
Recently, we asked a polling company to conduct a nationally representative survey of the public's use of bitcoin, and we're ready to announce those results. Today on the show, we declare a winner.
Music: "Alright Alright," "Todo Mundo," "Edge of Fear" and "Hit Me Back."
Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram
Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.