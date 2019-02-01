Accessibility links
The Jobs Friday 5 : Planet Money Jobs: Is the economy creating enough of them? Are they paying more than they used to? Do people have the jobs they want? All this and more.
The Indicator

Today on The Indicator, we answer five questions about jobs. Is the economy creating a lot of jobs each month? Is wage growth accelerating? Are the benefits of this strong labor market also being shared by low-wage workers? Are there still a lot more people who don't have a job but who would like to get a job? And, finally, are there any clouds on the horizon for the job market right now?

Music: "Alright Alright"

