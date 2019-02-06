Accessibility links
Episode 892: The Lost Plane : Planet Money On today's show, we follow a commercial flight that made an emergency landing in Iran last December. And we discover that landing in Iran would be easy. Getting out – much, much harder.
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo Episode 892: The Lost Plane

Planet Money

Episode 892: The Lost Plane

A Boeing 737-33S operated by Norwegian Air makes its way to Oslo.
Enlarge this image
AFP/AFP/Getty Images
A Boeing 737-33S operated by Norwegian Air makes its way to Oslo.
AFP/AFP/Getty Images

When a listener emailed to tell us that a plane full of passengers had just unexpectedly landed in Iran, we just had to figure out what happened.

Today on the show, we hear what it's like to go to Iran by accident from two passengers who were on that flight. And we discover that, while getting people out of Iran is one thing, getting an airplane out of Iran is just a very expensive intercontinental geopolitical mess. It's a vacation story with tourists, a sanctioned government, and an unlucky plane from Norway.

Music: "Future Satisfaction" and "Mr. Superious."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained