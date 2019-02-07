Accessibility links
The Disease Detectives : Planet Money The dedicated officers of the epidemic intelligence service are foot soldiers in a relentless battle against infectious disease.
The Disease Detectives

Darius Rafieyan

Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Ellis Cheever and Kate Winslet as Dr. Erin Mears in the thriller Contagion. Winslet's character was modeled on CDC epidemiologist Dr. Anne Schuchat.
Claudette Barius/Warner Bro. Pictures
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a special team of epidemiologists called the Epidemic Intelligence Service, aka the disease detectives. Dr. Anne Schuchat, the deputy director of the CDC, was a disease detective during the SARS outbreak in 2003. We talked to her about the work the disease detectives do, the risk of global pandemics, and what keeps her up at night.

Music: "Black Waxploitation", "Time For Action", "Strange Evidence",

