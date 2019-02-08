Episode 893: Our Valentines 2019

We're back for our annual tradition: Channeling another year's worth of jealousy and self-loathing into a whole episode just for you. Happy Valentine's Day!

Here at Planet Money, we spend a lot of time digging around for stories and new ideas. So when we come across something that we think brilliantly explains our economy--we're often like, "Why the heck didn't we come up with that?!"

On today's show, we've got valentines for the Bank of Jamaica's new music video, the Netflix documentary about the Fyre Festival, mixed martial arts, the book In My Father's House, and Kashmir Hill's series on living without technology.

Music: "Baiser Fatal," "Surf Blaze," "Big Winner" and "Soul Sitar."

