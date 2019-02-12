Accessibility links
Fortnite Vs. Backpack Kid: Dance Battle Royale : Planet Money An Instagram celebrity and a video game company are battling over who gets to own a dance move once it goes viral.
INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 24: Russell 'Backpack Kid' Horning attends Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Russell Horning, aka Backpack Kid, rose to Instagram fame after a video of him doing his signature dance move, "The Floss," went viral. Meanwhile, Fortnite — the battle royale game made by Epic Games, and which is among the most popular games worldwide — is making money by selling players upgrades, including one for a dance called "The Floss."

Today on The Indicator, how Backpack Kid is fighting back.

