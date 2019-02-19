The Super Bowl: Key Housing Indicator

Back in December, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman told us that Super Bowl weekend is the moment when you know how the housing market will fare for the rest of the year. He says, it's sort of a Groundhog Day for the housing market. Rather than focusing on the game, Glenn spent Super Bowl Sunday tracking the number of Redfin customers who toured homes and made an offer. And now, he says, he knows how the housing market will do this year.

That's a pretty ambitious claim. So Stacey decided to bring him back on the show to put his money where his mouth is, and tell us what the Super Bowl says about this year's housing market (Hopefully Adam Levine's full body reveal won't throw the numbers off).

