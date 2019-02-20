Antitrust 2: The Paradox

Planet Money Antitrust 2: The Paradox Antitrust 2: The Paradox Listen · 19:53 19:53

This is the second episode in our series on the history of competition, big business and antitrust law in America. Quick recap:

A little more than a hundred years ago, the Supreme Court broke up the Standard Oil company. It was a turning point in the balance of power between enormous companies and the free market. We told that story in the first episode of the series.

In the decades after that, the government got more and more aggressive—intervening in the free market more and more until a lawyer named Robert Bork completely transformed the way antitrust law works in America, and paved the way for today's tech giants.

