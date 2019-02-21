Accessibility links
Investing: Wait For It...? : Planet Money Personal finance specialist, author and former trader Jill Schlesinger explains market timing--that is, trying to figure out when to buy and sell stock--and why it's a fool's errand.
Two traders confer seconds after the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 1, 2019 in New York City. - (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Whether you're new to investing, or if you've been investing for years, you are going to run into the question of whether or not you should 'time the market.' Timing the market essentially means guessing when is the best time you should put your money to work. Buy low, sell high, right? It sounds so obvious. But as Jill Schlesinger tells Stacey in this episode, falling for the temptation of trying to time the market is a fool's errand. Jill is the author of a new book: The Dumb Things Smart People Do With Their Money. She's also a former trader, who draws on her own experiences - and failures - to illustrate why market timing is a bad strategy.

