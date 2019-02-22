Unsung Economists #1: Sadie Alexander

Enlarge this image Creative Commons/ University of Pennsylvania Creative Commons/ University of Pennsylvania

The Indicator from Planet Money Unsung Economists #1: Sadie Alexander Unsung Economists #1: Sadie Alexander Listen · 9:59 9:59

In 1921, Sadie Alexander became the first African-American to earn a PhD in economics. A few years later, she went to law school and became a celebrated civil rights attorney. But she never abandoned her focus on economic issues. In speech after speech, she argued that full employment — when everyone who wants a job can get one — was absolutely necessary to achieve racial equality. Today on The Indicator, episode 1 in our multi-part series about overlooked economists from the past.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.