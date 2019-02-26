Accessibility links
TV Vs. Video Games: Who's Winning? : Planet Money Both video games and television have radically improved in the past two decades. Have they also changed the way Americans spend their time?
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained
NPR logo TV Vs. Video Games: Who's Winning?

The Indicator

TV Vs. Video Games: Who's Winning?

Participants play the latest video games at the gamescom computer game fair in Cologne, Germany, on Wednesday
Enlarge this image
Martin Meissner/AP
Participants play the latest video games at the gamescom computer game fair in Cologne, Germany, on Wednesday
Martin Meissner/AP

The CEO of the streaming service Netflix recently told the company's shareholders something surprising: that Netflix faces more competition from Fortnite, the online video game, than from HBO, the television channel. So are movies, TV shows and streaming videos really in competition with video games? And if so, who's winning?

Music by Playin' Games. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained