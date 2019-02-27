Accessibility links
More Debt, Less Problems : Planet Money Americans have more consumer debt, and they're also in better financial health. How can that be?
More Debt, Less Problems

Paddy Hirsch

A recent report from the investment management firm C.J. Lawrence says the total amount of consumer debt on U.S. household balance sheets has been rising steadily since 2012. Yet the overall health of American households is improving. How can that be? Chris Thornberg of Beacon Economics helped us solve the mystery.

