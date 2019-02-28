Episode 897: New Orleans Vs. Airbnb

Charlene Griffith has spent her life in New Orleans. She grew up there, and worked one of her first jobs in a hotel there. When Airbnb came to town, she launched her business there. She fixed up a blighted home in the historic neighborhood of Treme, invested a lot in it, and started renting it out to tourists for good money.

It was a great homegrown success story.

But lots of other people also got in on Airbnb. So many homes have become mini-hotels that whole blocks --whole neighborhoods-- are losing the thing that makes New Orleans, New Orleans: its residents.

So the city is cracking down. A complete about face.

Today on the show, how New Orleans set out to help residents like Charlene build wealth. And then pulled the rug out from under them.

